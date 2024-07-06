Yannik Paul betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Paul has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Paul has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Yannik Paul has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Paul has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.