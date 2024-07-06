Yannik Paul betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
When he takes the course July 10-13, Yannik Paul will look to build upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2023, he shot 5-under and finished 25th at The Renaissance Club.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Paul has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 25th.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Paul's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|25
|65-71-68-71
|-5
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Paul has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Yannik Paul has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul is averaging 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.4
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.44%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.40
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|14.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Paul's best finishes
- Paul did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in three tournaments).
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Paul had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 25th with a score of 5-under (10 shots back of the winner).
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.477
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Paul's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.