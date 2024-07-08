Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he put up a 2.540 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.

Bezuidenhout produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout posted his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 3.332. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.