Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout concluded the weekend at 12-under, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 trying for better results.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Bezuidenhout missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|7/6/2022
|16
|73-70-70-66
|-1
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.909 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 4.332 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.106 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.2 yards) ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 42nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.309, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.48%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, and his 27.74 putts-per-round average ranks third.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.2
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.48%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.74
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.78%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.74%
|14.81%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
- With 1370 points, Bezuidenhout currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he put up a 2.540 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- Bezuidenhout produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout posted his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 3.332. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked fourth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.106
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.309
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.195
|2.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.599
|1.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.996
|4.332
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.