1H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout concluded the weekend at 12-under, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Bezuidenhout missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC69-70-1
    7/6/20221673-70-70-66-1

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.909 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 4.332 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.106 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.2 yards) ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 42nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.309, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.48%.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, and his 27.74 putts-per-round average ranks third.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.2293.9
    Greens in Regulation %15662.48%63.58%
    Putts Per Round327.7428.5
    Par Breakers10323.78%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.74%14.81%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
    • With 1370 points, Bezuidenhout currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he put up a 2.540 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
    • Bezuidenhout produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout posted his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 3.332. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.106-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3090.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1952.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5991.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9964.332

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

