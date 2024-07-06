Xander Schauffele betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele concluded the weekend at 16-under, good for a 13th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 trying for better results.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Schauffele has entered the Genesis Scottish Open two times recently, with one win, an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 5-under.
- Schauffele last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 42nd with a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Schauffele's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|7/6/2022
|1
|72-65-66-70
|-7
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Xander Schauffele has averaged 311.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of 3.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 11.811 in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.648 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 34th, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks fifth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.754, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.29%.
- On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.27, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 28.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.0
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|69.29%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.27
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|13
|28.38%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|10.00%
|10.28%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with six top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Schauffele, who has 3257 points, currently ranks second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656. He finished second in that tournament.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.014, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.648
|2.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.754
|4.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.263
|0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.576
|3.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.241
|11.811
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.