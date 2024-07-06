Xander Schauffele betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656. He finished second in that tournament.

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475 (he finished second in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.014, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.