PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele concluded the weekend at 16-under, good for a 13th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Schauffele has entered the Genesis Scottish Open two times recently, with one win, an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Schauffele last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 42nd with a score of 3-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Schauffele's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20234270-66-67-74-3
    7/6/2022172-65-66-70-7

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 311.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of 3.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 11.811 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.648 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 34th, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks fifth on TOUR, posting an average of 0.754, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.29%.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.27, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 28.38% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34306.0311.1
    Greens in Regulation %1169.29%70.00%
    Putts Per Round1828.2728.2
    Par Breakers1328.38%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance210.00%10.28%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with six top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Schauffele, who has 3257 points, currently ranks second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.656. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.014, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6482.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7544.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2630.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5763.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.24111.811

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.