Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina putts on the fifth green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 55th in the Travelers Championship, shooting 4-under at TPC River Highlands.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Grillo is competing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 47th.
- Grillo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 4-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -1.068 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.004 this season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 148th, while his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 55th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.274, while he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.90%.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|290.5
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|64.90%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.37%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|14.55%
|16.05%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times (88.2%).
- Currently, Grillo has 633 points, placing him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.004
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.274
|2.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.506
|-1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.135
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.101
|-1.068
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.