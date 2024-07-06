Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 47th.

Grillo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 4-over across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting.