PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina putts on the fifth green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina putts on the fifth green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 55th in the Travelers Championship, shooting 4-under at TPC River Highlands.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Grillo is competing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 47th.
    • Grillo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 4-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -1.068 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.004 this season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 148th, while his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 55th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.274, while he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.90%.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148290.5293.6
    Greens in Regulation %10964.90%62.65%
    Putts Per Round8628.9029.3
    Par Breakers16520.37%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance6314.55%16.05%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times (88.2%).
    • Currently, Grillo has 633 points, placing him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.004-0.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2742.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.506-1.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.135-0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.101-1.068

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.