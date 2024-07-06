Wyndham Clark betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Wyndham Clark shot 5-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Clark has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Clark finished 25th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Clark's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|7/6/2022
|16
|71-71-70-67
|-1
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Clark has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging -0.777 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 ranks 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.209. Additionally, he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.60%.
- On the greens, Clark has registered a 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.43, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 27.54% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|313.3
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|65.60%
|55.90%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.43
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|23
|27.54%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|15.01%
|19.79%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times (73.3%).
- With 2088 points, Clark currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585 (he finished second in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.951 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.404
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.209
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.026
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.405
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.044
|-0.777
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
