7H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Wyndham Clark shot 5-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Clark has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Clark finished 25th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Clark's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20232568-67-70-70-5
    7/6/20221671-71-70-67-1

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Clark has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging -0.777 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 ranks 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.209. Additionally, he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.60%.
    • On the greens, Clark has registered a 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.43, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 27.54% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5313.3314.3
    Greens in Regulation %9065.60%55.90%
    Putts Per Round3128.4327.9
    Par Breakers2327.54%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance7815.01%19.79%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times (73.3%).
    • With 2088 points, Clark currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585 (he finished second in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.951 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4040.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.209-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.026-0.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.405-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.044-0.777

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

