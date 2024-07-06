Wyndham Clark betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302.

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585 (he finished second in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.951 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917), which ranked No. 1 in the field.