Max Homa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Max Homa will appear in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 61st-place finish at the Travelers Championship.
Latest odds for Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Homa's average finish has been 14th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Homa finished 12th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Homa's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|7/6/2022
|16
|71-71-66-71
|-1
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- Max Homa has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging -0.696 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of -0.851 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.248 ranks 136th on TOUR this season, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.297.
- On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|299.9
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|64.23%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.60
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.54%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|13.35%
|15.97%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times (81.3%).
- As of now, Homa has accumulated 1175 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.360 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609. He finished eighth in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.248
|-2.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.297
|1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.271
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.017
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.337
|-0.851
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.