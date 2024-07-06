PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Max Homa will appear in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 61st-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Homa's average finish has been 14th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Homa finished 12th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Homa's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20231266-68-67-72-7
    7/6/20221671-71-66-71-1

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Max Homa has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa is averaging -0.696 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of -0.851 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Homa .

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.248 ranks 136th on TOUR this season, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.297.
    • On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77299.9299.6
    Greens in Regulation %12664.23%61.81%
    Putts Per Round4928.6028.7
    Par Breakers15521.54%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance2313.35%15.97%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times (81.3%).
    • As of now, Homa has accumulated 1175 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.360 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609. He finished eighth in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.248-2.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2971.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2710.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.017-0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.337-0.851

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

