Max Homa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.360 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609. He finished eighth in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.