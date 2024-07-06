Will Zalatoris betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Will Zalatoris takes the course in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Zalatoris has played the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Zalatoris' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2022
|MC
|71-74
|+5
Zalatoris' recent performances
- In his last five events, Zalatoris has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Zalatoris hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 42nd.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Zalatoris is averaging -0.152 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris sports a 0.284 average that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 138th on TOUR, while he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He has broken par 22.45% of the time (143rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|299.9
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.24%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.29
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.45%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.97%
|13.89%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 68.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Zalatoris has 1019 points, ranking him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 5.282. In that event, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.148
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.284
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.109
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.309
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.015
|0.209
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.