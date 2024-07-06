Will Zalatoris betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 5.282. In that event, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.