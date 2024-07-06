PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Will Zalatoris takes the course in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Zalatoris has played the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Zalatoris' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2022MC71-74+5

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Zalatoris has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Zalatoris hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Zalatoris is averaging -0.152 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris is averaging 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Zalatoris .

    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris sports a 0.284 average that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 138th on TOUR, while he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He has broken par 22.45% of the time (143rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77299.9307.1
    Greens in Regulation %12564.24%64.24%
    Putts Per Round13629.2928.9
    Par Breakers14322.45%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.97%13.89%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 68.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Zalatoris has 1019 points, ranking him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 5.282. In that event, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1480.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.284-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.1090.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.309-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0150.209

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

