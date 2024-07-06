PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alex Noren struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Noren's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In 2023, Noren missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Noren's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC69-74+3
    7/6/20223073-68-71-69+1

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Noren has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Noren is averaging 0.294 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 0.826 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Noren .

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 131st, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.332. Additionally, he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.24%.
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 95th. He has broken par 22.96% of the time (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.1289.5
    Greens in Regulation %2868.24%59.52%
    Putts Per Round9528.9629.3
    Par Breakers12922.96%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance411.74%16.67%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Noren has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 81.3%.
    • As of now, Noren has accumulated 866 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.154-0.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3320.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3950.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1090.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9900.826

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2270-74-75-73+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

