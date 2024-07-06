Alex Noren betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074. He finished third in that tournament.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).