Alex Noren betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alex Noren struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Noren's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In 2023, Noren missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Noren's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|7/6/2022
|30
|73-68-71-69
|+1
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Noren has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Noren is averaging 0.294 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 0.826 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 131st, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.332. Additionally, he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.24%.
- On the greens, Noren's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 95th. He has broken par 22.96% of the time (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.1
|289.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.24%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|28.96
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.96%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.74%
|16.67%
Noren's best finishes
- Noren has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 81.3%.
- As of now, Noren has accumulated 866 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074. He finished third in that tournament.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.154
|-0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.332
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.395
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.109
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.990
|0.826
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.