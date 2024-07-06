Rickie Fowler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Fowler has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 1-over.
- Fowler finished 42nd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Fowler's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|7/6/2022
|47
|69-69-71-75
|+4
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.885 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.307 ranks 140th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 125th on TOUR with a mark of -0.177.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He has broken par 21.37% of the time (157th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|298.0
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|64.03%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.81
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|157
|21.37%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.73%
|15.97%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times (72.2%).
- With 368 points, Fowler currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking third in the field at 3.989. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.045 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler produced his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 2.611. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.143), which ranked second in the field.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.514) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 20th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.307
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.177
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.038
|-1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.076
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.598
|-0.885
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|60-68-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
