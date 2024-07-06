PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 10-13.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Fowler has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Fowler finished 42nd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Fowler's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20234267-67-69-74-3
    7/6/20224769-69-71-75+4

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.885 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.307 ranks 140th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 125th on TOUR with a mark of -0.177.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He has broken par 21.37% of the time (157th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92298.0299.8
    Greens in Regulation %13364.03%66.67%
    Putts Per Round7528.8129.3
    Par Breakers15721.37%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10215.73%15.97%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times (72.2%).
    • With 368 points, Fowler currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking third in the field at 3.989. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.045 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler produced his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 2.611. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.143), which ranked second in the field.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.514) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 20th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.3070.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1770.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.038-1.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0760.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.598-0.885

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational660-68-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3166-72-67-74-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

