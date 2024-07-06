Rickie Fowler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

Rickie Fowler has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Fowler has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.