Vincent Norrman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Vincent Norrman takes to the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Norrman is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 68th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Norrman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.300 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -3.433 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 151st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.366, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.92%.
- On the greens, Norrman has registered a -0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 30.88, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|311.1
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|68.92%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|30.88
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|169
|19.58%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|17.59%
|18.65%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- Currently, Norrman ranks 189th in the FedExCup standings with 43 points.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 3.475 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.375, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that tournament.
- Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.280
|0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.366
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.313
|-1.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.946
|-2.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.345
|-3.433
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-29
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.