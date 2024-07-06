Vincent Norrman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890.

Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 3.475 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.375, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that tournament.