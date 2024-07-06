PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vincent Norrman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Vincent Norrman takes to the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Norrman at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Norrman is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 68th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Norrman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.300 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -3.433 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Norrman .

    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 151st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.366, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.92%.
    • On the greens, Norrman has registered a -0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 30.88, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9311.1313.4
    Greens in Regulation %1968.92%65.48%
    Putts Per Round17230.8830.3
    Par Breakers16919.58%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance15117.59%18.65%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • Currently, Norrman ranks 189th in the FedExCup standings with 43 points.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 3.475 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.375, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that tournament.
    • Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2800.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.366-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.313-1.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.946-2.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.345-3.433

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship166-67-67-66-29300
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.