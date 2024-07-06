Viktor Hovland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland shot 5-under and took 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Hovland's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In 2023, Hovland finished 25th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Hovland's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|7/6/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Hovland has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 5.016 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.671 (seventh) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland ranks 28th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.387, while he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.66%.
- On the greens, Hovland has delivered a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR, while he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|300.8
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|67.66%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.49
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|111
|24.07%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|14.10%
|14.51%
Hovland's best finishes
- Although Hovland has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, Hovland has collected 846 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.203. He finished 20th in that event.
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his -0.841 mark ranked 41st in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.790). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 15th.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.671
|3.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.387
|3.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.650
|-1.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.200
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.608
|5.016
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.