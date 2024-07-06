PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Viktor Hovland shot 5-under and took 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Hovland's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In 2023, Hovland finished 25th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Hovland's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20232573-63-67-72-5
    7/6/2022MC74-73+7

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 5.016 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hovland .

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.671 (seventh) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland ranks 28th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.387, while he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.66%.
    • On the greens, Hovland has delivered a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR, while he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (111th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71300.8303.1
    Greens in Regulation %3967.66%68.83%
    Putts Per Round3928.4928.3
    Par Breakers11124.07%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance4914.10%14.51%

    Hovland's best finishes

    • Although Hovland has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • As of now, Hovland has collected 846 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.203. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his -0.841 mark ranked 41st in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.790). That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 15th.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6713.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3873.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.650-1.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2000.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6085.016

    Hovland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2573-63-67-72-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-66-73-363
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1372-64-65-69-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship169-68-65-61-170
    August 24-27TOUR Championship168-64-66-63-19--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6273-69-71-74-18
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC71-81+8--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2472-72-72-69+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship368-66-66-66-18350
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-69-77-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC78-68+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2068-70-64-65-1395

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

