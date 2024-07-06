7H AGO
Victor Perez betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Victor Perez enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 44th-place finish at the Travelers Championship.
Latest odds for Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Perez's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In 2023, Perez finished 35th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Perez's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|7/6/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+9
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Perez has an average of 1.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 2.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.107, which ranks 75th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 76th, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.315.
- On the greens, Perez's -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|300.0
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|67.80%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.37%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.89%
|15.12%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- With 568 points, Perez currently sits 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.518.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking seventh in the field at 4.333. In that event, he finished 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.744 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.309, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.107
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.315
|1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|-0.010
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.026
|1.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.385
|2.846
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
