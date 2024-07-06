Victor Perez betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.518.

Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking seventh in the field at 4.333. In that event, he finished 12th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.744 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.309, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.