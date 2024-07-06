PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Victor Perez enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 44th-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Perez's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In 2023, Perez finished 35th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Perez's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20233569-69-68-70-4
    7/6/2022MC74-75+9

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Perez has an average of 1.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 2.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.107, which ranks 75th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 76th, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.315.
    • On the greens, Perez's -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76300.0303.7
    Greens in Regulation %3767.80%61.11%
    Putts Per Round13229.2828.6
    Par Breakers16520.37%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.89%15.12%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • With 568 points, Perez currently sits 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.518.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking seventh in the field at 4.333. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.744 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.309, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.107-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3151.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green97-0.0100.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0261.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3852.846

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-68-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.