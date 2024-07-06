Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood finished sixth in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Fleetwood's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 9-under.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|7/6/2022
|4
|73-69-67-67
|-4
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in all five of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Fleetwood has an average of 2.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 6.001 in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.227 this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 108th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.072. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.93%.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has registered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 20.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|297.5
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|65.93%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.70
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|167
|20.34%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.26%
|11.94%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times (92.9%).
- With 1203 points, Fleetwood currently sits 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.563. In that event, he finished seventh.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.470 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500 (he finished 13th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.227
|1.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.072
|2.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.277
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.226
|2.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.658
|6.001
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.