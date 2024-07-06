PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Tommy Fleetwood finished sixth in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023670-66-63-72-9
    7/6/2022473-69-67-67-4

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in all five of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 2.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 6.001 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.227 this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 108th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.072. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.93%.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has registered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 20.34% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99297.5299.5
    Greens in Regulation %7365.93%68.61%
    Putts Per Round6128.7029.4
    Par Breakers16720.34%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance912.26%11.94%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times (92.9%).
    • With 1203 points, Fleetwood currently sits 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.563. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.470 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2271.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0722.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2770.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2262.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6586.001

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

