Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.563. In that event, he finished seventh.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.470 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500 (he finished 13th in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.