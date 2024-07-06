Tom Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Kim has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

Tom Kim has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.