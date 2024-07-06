Tom Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Tom Kim shot 9-under and finished sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Kim's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Kim last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|7/6/2022
|3
|68-71-69-67
|-5
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Tom Kim has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 5.552 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135, which ranks 69th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.170 average that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th. He has broken par 24.63% of the time (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.0
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|66.09%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.78
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.63%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|15.34%
|13.58%
Kim's best finishes
- Although Kim hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
- As of now, Kim has accumulated 1001 points, which ranks him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.730. In that event, he finished second.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.967 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.555), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.135
|1.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.170
|2.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.078
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.007
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.391
|5.552
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.