7H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim shot 9-under and finished sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Kim's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Kim last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023666-65-67-73-9
    7/6/2022368-71-69-67-5

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 5.552 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135, which ranks 69th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 103rd, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.170 average that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th. He has broken par 24.63% of the time (91st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.0303.1
    Greens in Regulation %6666.09%67.90%
    Putts Per Round7028.7828.4
    Par Breakers9124.63%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance9115.34%13.58%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Although Kim hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
    • As of now, Kim has accumulated 1001 points, which ranks him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.730. In that event, he finished second.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.967 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.555), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1351.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1702.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0780.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0070.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3915.552

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

