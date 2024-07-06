PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    When he hits the links July 10-13, Tom Hoge will look to build upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2023, he shot 6-under and placed 19th at The Renaissance Club.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hoge has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2023, Hoge finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Hoge's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20231969-66-66-73-6
    7/6/2022MC71-76+7

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 3.498 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023, which ranks 89th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 127th, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge has a 0.944 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 39th. He has broken par 27.45% of the time (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127293.3295.8
    Greens in Regulation %2968.16%66.67%
    Putts Per Round3928.4928.7
    Par Breakers2427.45%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance2713.52%15.74%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 85%.
    • With 1406 points, Hoge currently sits 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0231.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9443.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.299-1.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.174-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8413.498

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

