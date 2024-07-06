Tom Hoge betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
When he hits the links July 10-13, Tom Hoge will look to build upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2023, he shot 6-under and placed 19th at The Renaissance Club.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hoge has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2023, Hoge finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Hoge's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|7/6/2022
|MC
|71-76
|+7
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 3.498 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023, which ranks 89th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 127th, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge has a 0.944 average that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 39th. He has broken par 27.45% of the time (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|293.3
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.16%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.49
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|24
|27.45%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|13.52%
|15.74%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 85%.
- With 1406 points, Hoge currently sits 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.023
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.944
|3.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.299
|-1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.174
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.841
|3.498
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
