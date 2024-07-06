Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Lawrence has an average finish of 55th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Lawrence has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.

Lawrence is averaging -2.454 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.