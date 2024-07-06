Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Thriston Lawrence hits the course in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Lawrence has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of even-par.
- In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Lawrence's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|67-73
|E
|7/6/2022
|24
|69-71-71-69
|E
Lawrence's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lawrence has an average finish of 55th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Lawrence has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Lawrence is averaging -2.454 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lawrence has an average of -3.833 in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.2
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.21%
|51.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.81%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.10%
|15.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Lawrence took part in six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Lawrence had his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He shot 8-under and finished 36th (14 shots back of the winner).
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.833
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|74
|71-70-75-79
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.