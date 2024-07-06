Thomas Detry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Detry produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.809. In that event, he finished 28th.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.702 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.285, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.