7H AGO
Thomas Detry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Thomas Detry enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 55th-place finish at the Travelers Championship.
Latest odds for Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Detry has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Detry's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|7/6/2022
|10
|73-67-69-69
|-2
Detry's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished in the top five once.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 2.978 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 2.693 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Detry .
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.107 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.165.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks seventh this season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranks 14th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|301.2
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|63.31%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.15
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.57%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|16.35%
|17.50%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
- With 1173 points, Detry currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Detry produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.809. In that event, he finished 28th.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.702 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.285, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.107
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.165
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.233
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.626
|2.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.335
|2.693
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.