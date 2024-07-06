PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Thomas Detry enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 55th-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Detry has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Detry's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20234264-72-68-73-3
    7/6/20221073-67-69-69-2

    Detry's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished in the top five once.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 2.978 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 2.693 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.107 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.2 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.165.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks seventh this season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranks 14th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66301.2300.8
    Greens in Regulation %14063.31%57.78%
    Putts Per Round1428.1527.8
    Par Breakers2227.57%19.72%
    Bogey Avoidance11616.35%17.50%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
    • With 1173 points, Detry currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.809. In that event, he finished 28th.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.702 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.285, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.107-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.165-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.2330.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6262.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3352.693

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

