7H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Moore enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 10th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Moore is competing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 0.272 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -3.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252, which ranks 48th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 49th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a -0.302 mark (139th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (76th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49302.9304.8
    Greens in Regulation %8565.73%58.33%
    Putts Per Round7628.8228.7
    Par Breakers15621.45%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance3913.93%15.87%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Moore has 741 points, placing him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.808. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.941, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2521.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.302-3.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.100-0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0570.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.107-3.235

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

