Taylor Moore betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Taylor Moore enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 10th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Moore is competing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 0.272 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -3.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.252, which ranks 48th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranks 49th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a -0.302 mark (139th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (76th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.9
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|65.73%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.82
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.45%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.93%
|15.87%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Moore has 741 points, placing him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812. He finished 58th in that event.
- Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.808. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.941, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.252
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.302
|-3.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.100
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.057
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.107
|-3.235
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.