Taylor Moore betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812. He finished 58th in that event.

Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that tournament, he finished 31st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking second in the field at 4.808. In that event, he finished second.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.941, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.