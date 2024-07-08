PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a 44th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Montgomery has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Montgomery's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC70-72+2

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Montgomery finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Montgomery hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 44th.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery is averaging 0.902 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -4.545 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.823 this season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.5 yards) ranks 143rd, while his 48.2% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 145th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.344, while he ranks 172nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.63%.
    • On the greens, Montgomery's 0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, while he averages 27.66 putts per round (second).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143291.5291.4
    Greens in Regulation %17260.63%43.89%
    Putts Per Round227.6628.7
    Par Breakers3126.19%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance6414.13%15.56%

    Montgomery's best finishes

    • Montgomery, who has played 14 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Montgomery has 323 points, ranking him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.499.
    • Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.040. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.823-3.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.344-2.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2601.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.8720.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.035-4.545

    Montgomery's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D80+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4465-68-77-70-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

