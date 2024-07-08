Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club after a 44th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Montgomery has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Montgomery's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five events, Montgomery finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Montgomery hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 44th.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery is averaging 0.902 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging -4.545 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.823 this season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.5 yards) ranks 143rd, while his 48.2% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 145th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.344, while he ranks 172nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.63%.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, while he averages 27.66 putts per round (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|291.5
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|60.63%
|43.89%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.66
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.19%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|14.13%
|15.56%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery, who has played 14 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Montgomery has 323 points, ranking him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.499.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.040. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.823
|-3.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.344
|-2.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.260
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.872
|0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.035
|-4.545
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
