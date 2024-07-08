Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.499.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.040. In that tournament, he finished 44th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.