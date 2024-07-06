PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Padraig Harrington betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Padraig Harrington looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after he finished 42nd shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Harrington at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Harrington has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Harrington finished 42nd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Harrington's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20234267-66-70-74-3
    7/6/2022MC74-76+10

    Harrington's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Harrington has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Padraig Harrington has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Harrington is averaging -2.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harrington is averaging -6.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.8300.0
    Greens in Regulation %-62.78%43.25%
    Putts Per Round-29.1728.8
    Par Breakers-17.96%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.85%14.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Harrington's best finishes

    • Harrington took part in eight tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
    • Last season Harrington had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 3-under and finished 42nd (12 shots back of the winner).
    • Harrington accumulated 133 points last season, which ranked him 186th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.808

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Harrington's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-66-70-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship6474-71-73-74+84
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5272-66-72-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

