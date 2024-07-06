Padraig Harrington betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Over his last five events, Harrington has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Padraig Harrington has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Harrington is averaging -2.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.