Padraig Harrington betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Padraig Harrington looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after he finished 42nd shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Harrington has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-under.
- Harrington finished 42nd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Harrington's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|42
|67-66-70-74
|-3
|7/6/2022
|MC
|74-76
|+10
Harrington's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Harrington has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Padraig Harrington has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington is averaging -2.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington is averaging -6.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.78%
|43.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.96%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.85%
|14.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's best finishes
- Harrington took part in eight tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
- Last season Harrington had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 3-under and finished 42nd (12 shots back of the winner).
- Harrington accumulated 133 points last season, which ranked him 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.808
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-66-70-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|4
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
