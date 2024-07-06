Dan Bradbury betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
After he placed 75th in this tournament in 2023, Dan Bradbury has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Bradbury finished 75th (with a score of 5-over) in his lone appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in recent years (in 2023).
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Bradbury's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|75
|69-68-71-77
|+5
Bradbury's recent performances
- In his last two tournaments, Bradbury has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last two tournaments.
- Bradbury has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last two appearances.
- He posted a final score of 5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last two events.
- Dan Bradbury has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradbury is averaging -4.799 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bradbury is averaging -5.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradbury's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.2
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.59%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bradbury's best finishes
- Bradbury participated in two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Bradbury's best performance came when he shot 5-over and finished 75th at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Bradbury's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.822
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bradbury's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|75
|69-68-71-77
|+5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradbury as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
