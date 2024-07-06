Dan Bradbury betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last two tournaments, Bradbury has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last two tournaments.

Bradbury has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last two appearances.

He posted a final score of 5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last two events.

Dan Bradbury has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bradbury is averaging -4.799 Strokes Gained: Putting.