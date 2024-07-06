Sungjae Im betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished 31st in that event.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.081 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.