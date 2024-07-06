7H AGO
Sungjae Im betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im will appear in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a fifth-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
Latest odds for Im at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over the last two times Im has entered the Genesis Scottish Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Im's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|7/6/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
Im's recent performances
- Im has posted two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 1.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 5.339 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Im .
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 119th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a -0.035 mark (102nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his 28.47 putts-per-round average ranks 38th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|294.8
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|63.74%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.47
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.86%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|13.74%
|11.46%
Im's best finishes
- While Im has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- Im, who has 1500 points, currently ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished 31st in that event.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.081 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.385
|1.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.035
|1.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.192
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.017
|1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.559
|5.339
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|66-64
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.