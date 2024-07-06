PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Sungjae Im will appear in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a fifth-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over the last two times Im has entered the Genesis Scottish Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Im's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC70-70E
    7/6/2022MC75-72+7

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has posted two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 1.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 5.339 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 119th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a -0.035 mark (102nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his 28.47 putts-per-round average ranks 38th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119294.8302.4
    Greens in Regulation %13563.74%58.33%
    Putts Per Round3828.4728.8
    Par Breakers5525.86%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance3013.74%11.46%

    Im's best finishes

    • While Im has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • Im, who has 1500 points, currently ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished 31st in that event.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.081 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im put up his best performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3851.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0351.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1921.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0171.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5595.339

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic566-64-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

