7H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Si Woo Kim enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 31st-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Kim missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2022MC74-73+7

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -0.980 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 73.1% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.540 average that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 65.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 145th on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 44th. He has broken par 23.93% of the time (116th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0295.0
    Greens in Regulation %7165.98%59.88%
    Putts Per Round4428.5728.5
    Par Breakers11623.93%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.39%13.89%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 17 times (94.4%).
    • Currently, Kim ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings with 1123 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.964 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4060.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5401.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2440.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.376-0.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8150.732

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

