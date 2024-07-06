Si Woo Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.964 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.