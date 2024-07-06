Si Woo Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Si Woo Kim enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 31st-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Kim missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -0.980 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 73.1% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.540 average that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 65.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 145th on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 44th. He has broken par 23.93% of the time (116th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|65.98%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.57
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.93%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.39%
|13.89%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 17 times (94.4%).
- Currently, Kim ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings with 1123 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.964 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.406
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.540
|1.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.244
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.376
|-0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.815
|0.732
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
