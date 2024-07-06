PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 59th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Straka has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Straka's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2022MC71-76+7

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Straka is averaging 0.251 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 4.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 32nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.376.
    • On the greens, Straka has registered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 22.96% of the time (129th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137292.6295.9
    Greens in Regulation %3867.71%59.88%
    Putts Per Round11329.1129.1
    Par Breakers12922.96%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.57%13.58%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • As of now, Straka has accumulated 1410 points, which ranks him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3331.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3762.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.226-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0100.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4934.583

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5966-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

