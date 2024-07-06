7H AGO
Sepp Straka betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 59th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Straka has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Straka's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2022
|MC
|71-76
|+7
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Straka is averaging 0.251 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 4.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 32nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.376.
- On the greens, Straka has registered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 22.96% of the time (129th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|292.6
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|67.71%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.11
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.96%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.57%
|13.58%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- As of now, Straka has accumulated 1410 points, which ranks him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.333
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.376
|2.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.226
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.010
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.493
|4.583
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|66-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.