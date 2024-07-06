Sepp Straka betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Straka produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.

Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.