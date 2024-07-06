Seamus Power betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929. He finished 26th in that tournament.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 6.869 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.