Seamus Power betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Seamus Power enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 32nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Power's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Power's recent performances
- Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Seamus Power has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Power is averaging 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 (125th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 67th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.180, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.30%.
- On the greens, Power's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (80th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.4
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.30%
|53.57%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.96%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|14.13%
|13.89%
Power's best finishes
- Power has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 72.2%.
- Power, who has 604 points, currently sits 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 6.869 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.153
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.180
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.059
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.224
|0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.139
|0.655
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|64-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
