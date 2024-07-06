PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Seamus Power enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 32nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Power at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Power's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Seamus Power has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Power is averaging 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 (125th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 67th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.180, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.30%.
    • On the greens, Power's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (80th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.4299.7
    Greens in Regulation %9865.30%53.57%
    Putts Per Round8028.8828.9
    Par Breakers16120.96%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance5114.13%13.89%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 72.2%.
    • Power, who has 604 points, currently sits 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 6.869 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.153-0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1800.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0590.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.2240.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1390.655

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3264-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

