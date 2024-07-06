Chris Gotterup betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that event.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.489, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.