Chris Gotterup betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 91st-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Gotterup's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 73rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging -2.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging -4.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163, which ranks 63rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.9 yards) ranks sixth, and his 50.1% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 160th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.447, while he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.96%.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 103rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.9
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|65.96%
|54.37%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.04
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.94%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.60%
|15.48%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has participated in 19 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured .
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
- With 410 points, Gotterup currently sits 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that event.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.489, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.163
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.447
|-2.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.223
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.086
|-2.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.025
|-4.085
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|91
|66-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
