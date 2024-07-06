Sami Valimaki betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki shot 6-over and placed 76th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Valimaki has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 3-over.
- In 2023, Valimaki finished 76th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Valimaki's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|7/6/2022
|24
|70-73-71-66
|E
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 31st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Valimaki has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of -1.329 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191, which ranks 58th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 90th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 96th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.002. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.69%.
- On the greens, Valimaki has registered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 116th on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.28. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (101st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|298.6
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|65.69%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.31%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|16.53%
|17.13%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has played 16 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Valimaki, who has 360 points, currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456 (he finished 41st in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.191
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.002
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.169
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.113
|-0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.093
|-1.329
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|27
|61-72
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
