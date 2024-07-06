Sami Valimaki betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 31st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Valimaki has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Valimaki has an average of -0.927 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.