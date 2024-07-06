Sahith Theegala betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713 (he finished sixth in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.