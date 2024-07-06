7H AGO
Sahith Theegala betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Sahith Theegala will appear in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 48th-place finish at the Travelers Championship.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Theegala missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Theegala's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
Theegala's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Theegala has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 2.346 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.392, which ranks 25th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 52nd, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala owns a 0.397 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 67.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 77th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|302.5
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|67.99%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.83
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|108
|24.16%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|13.49%
|15.74%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times (83.3%).
- As of now, Theegala has collected 1845 points, which ranks him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.392
|0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.397
|1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.098
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.364
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.055
|2.346
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.