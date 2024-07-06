PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sahith Theegala will appear in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 48th-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Theegala missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Theegala's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC71-69E

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Theegala has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 2.346 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.392, which ranks 25th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 52nd, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala owns a 0.397 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 67.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 77th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52302.5301.6
    Greens in Regulation %3267.99%66.67%
    Putts Per Round7728.8329.4
    Par Breakers10824.16%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance2513.49%15.74%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times (83.3%).
    • As of now, Theegala has collected 1845 points, which ranks him eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3920.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.3971.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.0980.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.364-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0552.346

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

