Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Ryo Hisatsune posted a 32nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 0.462 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 3.238 in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.035 this season, which ranks 100th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.227.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08. He has broken par 25.64% of the time (61st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123294.3298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1269.23%63.54%
    Putts Per Round11129.0829.4
    Par Breakers6125.64%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.78%11.11%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Hisatsune has accumulated 354 points, which ranks him 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 10th in the field at 4.158. In that event, he finished 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0350.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2271.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2480.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0050.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4453.238

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3267-67-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

