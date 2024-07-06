Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished 35th in that tournament.

Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 10th in the field at 4.158. In that event, he finished 35th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.