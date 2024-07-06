Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Ryo Hisatsune posted a 32nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for a better finish.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.462 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 3.238 in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.035 this season, which ranks 100th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.227.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08. He has broken par 25.64% of the time (61st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|294.3
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|69.23%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|29.08
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|61
|25.64%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.78%
|11.11%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times (66.7%).
- As of now, Hisatsune has accumulated 354 points, which ranks him 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 10th in the field at 4.158. In that event, he finished 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.035
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.227
|1.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.248
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.005
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.445
|3.238
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|67-67
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.