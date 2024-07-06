Ryan Fox betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 0.963 mark ranked 26th in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.189 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.