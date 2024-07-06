PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on from the 13th tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Fox ended the weekend at 3-under, good for a 67th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Fox's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Fox last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Fox's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20231269-67-67-70-7
    7/6/20224774-68-73-69+4

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fox has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fox has an average of 1.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 0.968 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.4 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 106th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.045. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.10%.
    • On the greens, Fox has registered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.17, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14309.4312.2
    Greens in Regulation %13264.10%63.89%
    Putts Per Round12329.1729.4
    Par Breakers13222.86%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance11616.35%17.78%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • With 309 points, Fox currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678.
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 0.963 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.189 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0741.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.045-0.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.338-1.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3521.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0420.968

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1269-67-67-70-7--
    July 20-22The Open Championship5278-67-69-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-74+5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

