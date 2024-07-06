Ryan Fox betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on from the 13th tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Fox ended the weekend at 3-under, good for a 67th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 seeking a better finish.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Fox's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Fox last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Fox's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|7/6/2022
|47
|74-68-73-69
|+4
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Fox has an average of 1.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 0.968 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.4 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 106th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.045. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.10%.
- On the greens, Fox has registered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.17, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.4
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|64.10%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.17
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.86%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|16.35%
|17.78%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- With 309 points, Fox currently sits 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 0.963 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.189 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.074
|1.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.045
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.338
|-1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.352
|1.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.042
|0.968
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.