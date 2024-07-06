PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rory McIlroy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Rory McIlroy competes in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, shooting a 15-under on the par-70 course at The Renaissance Club.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • McIlroy has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), and won the tournament with a score of 15-under.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    McIlroy's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023164-66-67-68-15

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has one win and three top-five finishes.
    • McIlroy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including three finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • McIlroy has averaged 326.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy is averaging 2.814 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 12.483 in his past five tournaments.
    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.883 (second) this season, while his average driving distance of 318.9 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy owns a 0.432 average that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR, while he ranks 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.41. He has broken par 27.45% of the time (24th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1318.9326.2
    Greens in Regulation %6566.12%67.50%
    Putts Per Round2928.4128.2
    Par Breakers2427.45%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance611.98%11.11%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, winning two of them. He has also come away with five finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • With 2445 points, McIlroy currently ranks third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.279 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8834.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4323.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2222.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3312.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.86912.483

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

