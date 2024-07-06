Rory McIlroy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that tournament).

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.279 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.