Rory McIlroy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy competes in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, shooting a 15-under on the par-70 course at The Renaissance Club.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- McIlroy has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), and won the tournament with a score of 15-under.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
McIlroy's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
McIlroy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has one win and three top-five finishes.
- McIlroy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including three finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- McIlroy has averaged 326.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy is averaging 2.814 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 12.483 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.883 (second) this season, while his average driving distance of 318.9 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy owns a 0.432 average that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR, while he ranks 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.41. He has broken par 27.45% of the time (24th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|318.9
|326.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|66.12%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.41
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|24
|27.45%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.98%
|11.11%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, winning two of them. He has also come away with five finishes in the top-five.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- With 2445 points, McIlroy currently ranks third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that tournament).
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.279 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.883
|4.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.432
|3.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.222
|2.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.331
|2.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|12.483
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
