Romain Langasque betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Romain Langasque will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his last tournament he took 33rd in The Open Championship, shooting 1-over at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Langasque has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 25th.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Langasque's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|25
|70-65-70-70
|-5
Langasque's recent performances
- In his last five events, Langasque has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Langasque has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Romain Langasque has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Langasque has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Langasque has an average of 2.522 in his past five tournaments.
Langasque's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.8
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.35%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.58
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.13%
|14.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.13%
|20.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Langasque's best finishes
- Langasque took part in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Langasque's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 5-under and finished 25th.
Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.522
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Langasque's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-65-70-70
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-74-67-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.