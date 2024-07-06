Romain Langasque betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Langasque has an average finish of 37th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Langasque has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Romain Langasque has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Langasque has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.