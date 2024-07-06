Min Woo Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.272. In that event, he finished second.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished second in that tournament).