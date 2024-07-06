7H AGO
Min Woo Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Min Woo Lee hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a second-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Lee has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Lee last participated in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 35th with a score of 4-under.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Lee's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|7/6/2022
|MC
|77-74
|+11
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 322.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lee is averaging 6.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.687, which ranks sixth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.5 yards) ranks second, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee has a -0.175 mark (124th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.04, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 24.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|314.5
|322.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|64.73%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.04
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.76%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|16.43%
|13.33%
Lee's best finishes
- Although Lee hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 92.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Lee ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings with 780 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.272. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.687
|3.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.175
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.149
|1.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.051
|2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.712
|6.479
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
