Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Hoshino has an average finish of 60th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Hoshino has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 6-over over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.

Hoshino is averaging -3.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.