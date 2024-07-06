Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
In his most recent tournament, Rikuya Hoshino missed the cut at the U.S. Open. He'll be after a better outcome July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In the past five years, this is Hoshino's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hoshino has an average finish of 60th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Hoshino has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 6-over over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoshino is averaging -3.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino is averaging -7.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.8
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.19%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|14.35%
|13.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|18.75%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino took part in three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Hoshino had his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot 7-over and finished 60th (20 shots back of the winner).
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.029
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|75-69-70-77
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
