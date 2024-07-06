Adrian Otaegui betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Adrian Otaegui hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Otaegui's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In Otaegui's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Otaegui's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|7/6/2022
|42
|71-72-68-72
|+3
Otaegui's recent performances
- In his last five events, Otaegui has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Otaegui has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
- Off the tee, Adrian Otaegui has averaged 283.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Otaegui is averaging 0.651 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Otaegui has an average of -1.431 in his past five tournaments.
Otaegui's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.1
|283.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.63
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.19%
|14.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|18.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Otaegui's best finishes
- Otaegui participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Otaegui put up his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot 5-over and finished 55th (18 shots back of the winner).
Otaegui's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.431
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Otaegui's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|67-73-77-72
|+5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Otaegui as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
