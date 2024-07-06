Adrian Otaegui betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Otaegui has an average finish of 49th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Otaegui has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.

Off the tee, Adrian Otaegui has averaged 283.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Otaegui is averaging 0.651 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.