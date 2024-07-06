Joost Luiten betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Joost Luiten hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 71st-place finish in The Open Championship in his most recent competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Luiten has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 54th.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Luiten's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|54
|70-67-68-73
|-2
Luiten's recent performances
- In his last five events, Luiten has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Luiten has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Joost Luiten has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Luiten has an average of -2.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Luiten has an average of 1.147 in his past five tournaments.
Luiten's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.6
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.44%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|15.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|16.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Luiten's best finishes
- Luiten, who participated in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Luiten's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 2-under and finished 54th.
Luiten's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.147
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Luiten's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|71-72-71-80
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Luiten as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.