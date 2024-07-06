Joost Luiten betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Luiten has an average finish of 53rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Luiten has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.

In terms of driving distance, Joost Luiten has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.

Luiten has an average of -2.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.