Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 59th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Hojgaard hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hojgaard is averaging 0.595 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.