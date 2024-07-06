Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Rasmus Hojgaard hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 68th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hojgaard has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In 2023, Hojgaard missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Hojgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|7/6/2022
|10
|66-72-70-70
|-2
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Hojgaard hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging 0.595 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.50
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.37%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard, who played three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he did not make the cut once.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.487
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.