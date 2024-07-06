PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Rasmus Hojgaard hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 68th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hojgaard has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In 2023, Hojgaard missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Hojgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC73-72+5
    7/6/20221066-72-70-70-2

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Hojgaard hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 59th.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard is averaging 0.595 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard is averaging -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.3303.2
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%59.52%
    Putts Per Round-31.5029.3
    Par Breakers-11.11%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.37%14.29%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard, who played three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those three events, he did not make the cut once.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.487

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-72+5--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4967-70-72-70-9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6868-72-73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

