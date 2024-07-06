Pablo Larrazabal betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Pablo Larrazabal hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The Open Championship.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Larrazabal has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Larrazabal's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
Larrazabal's recent performances
- In his last five events, Larrazabal finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Larrazabal has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Pablo Larrazabal has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Larrazabal has an average of -1.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Larrazabal has an average of -3.249 in his past five tournaments.
Larrazabal's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.0
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|53.89%
|57.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.67%
|11.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|22.69%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Larrazabal's best finishes
- Larrazabal played four tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
Larrazabal's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.249
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Larrazabal's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Larrazabal as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.