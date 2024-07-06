Pablo Larrazabal betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Larrazabal finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Larrazabal has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of 12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Pablo Larrazabal has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.

Larrazabal has an average of -1.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.