Oliver Wilson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Wilson finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Wilson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished 1-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Oliver Wilson has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.

Wilson has an average of -1.922 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.