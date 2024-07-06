Oliver Wilson betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Oliver Wilson hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 coming off a 33rd-place finish in The Open Championship in his last tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Wilson has played the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Wilson's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
Wilson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wilson finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Wilson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 1-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Oliver Wilson has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Wilson has an average of -1.922 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wilson has an average of -0.567 in his past five tournaments.
Wilson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.2
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|53.70%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.83
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|14.81%
|12.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.04%
|14.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Wilson's best finishes
- Wilson took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Wilson had his best performance at The Open Championship, where he finished 33rd with a score of 1-over (14 shots back of the winner).
Wilson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.567
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Wilson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|69-74-71-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wilson as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.