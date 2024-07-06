PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Ockert Strydom betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ockert Strydom had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at The Renaissance Club.

    Latest odds for Strydom at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Strydom has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Strydom's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC69-74+3

    Strydom's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last three tournaments.
    • Strydom has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three events.
    • Ockert Strydom has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Strydom has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Strydom has an average of -5.310 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Strydom .

    Strydom's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.4306.4
    Greens in Regulation %-45.37%45.37%
    Putts Per Round-28.5028.5
    Par Breakers-14.81%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance-26.85%26.85%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Strydom's best finishes

    • Strydom did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in three tournaments).
    • In those three tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.

    Strydom's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---4.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.310

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Strydom's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Strydom as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.