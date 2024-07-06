Ockert Strydom betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Ockert Strydom had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at The Renaissance Club.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Strydom has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Strydom's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
Strydom's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last three tournaments.
- Strydom has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three events.
- Ockert Strydom has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Strydom has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Strydom has an average of -5.310 in his past five tournaments.
Strydom's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.4
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|45.37%
|45.37%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|14.81%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|26.85%
|26.85%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Strydom's best finishes
- Strydom did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in three tournaments).
- In those three tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Strydom's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.310
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Strydom's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Strydom as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
