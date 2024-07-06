PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Hojgaard placed sixth in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Hojgaard has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of sixth.
    • In Hojgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Hojgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023670-63-71-67-9
    7/6/2022MC67-79+6

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 55th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hojgaard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
    • Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard is averaging -0.212 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.782 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hojgaard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 (70th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 61st on TOUR with a mark of 0.225.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard has delivered a -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16309.3310.6
    Greens in Regulation %12364.54%66.67%
    Putts Per Round14229.4529.7
    Par Breakers16420.45%16.36%
    Bogey Avoidance12516.55%12.96%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Although Hojgaard hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Hojgaard has accumulated 511 points, which ranks him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.568 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.185 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 75th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.072, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.129-0.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2251.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.334-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.264-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.245-0.782

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-63-71-67-9--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-69-74-74+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6671-65-73-75-44

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

