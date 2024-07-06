Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard placed sixth in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at The Renaissance Club .
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Hojgaard has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of sixth.
- In Hojgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Hojgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|7/6/2022
|MC
|67-79
|+6
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hojgaard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging -0.212 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.782 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 (70th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 61st on TOUR with a mark of 0.225.
- On the greens, Hojgaard has delivered a -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|309.3
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|64.54%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.45
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.45%
|16.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|16.55%
|12.96%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Although Hojgaard hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Hojgaard has accumulated 511 points, which ranks him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.568 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.185 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 75th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224 (he finished second in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.072, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.129
|-0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.225
|1.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.334
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.264
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.245
|-0.782
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.