Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 55th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Hojgaard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.

Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hojgaard is averaging -0.212 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.