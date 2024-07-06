PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria will compete in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 59th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Echavarria's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Echavarria has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -3.080 in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.083 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.199.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has registered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 28.42% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0305.6
    Greens in Regulation %3667.84%55.56%
    Putts Per Round11929.1530.9
    Par Breakers1228.42%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.92%19.05%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Although Echavarria hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • With 325 points, Echavarria currently sits 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.878 mark ranked in the field.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.400 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.083-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1990.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.114-0.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.096-2.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.492-3.080

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5966-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

