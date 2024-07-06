Nico Echavarria betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria will compete in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 59th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Echavarria's first time competing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Echavarria's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Echavarria has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -3.080 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.083 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.199.
- On the greens, Echavarria has registered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 28.42% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|67.84%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.15
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|12
|28.42%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.92%
|19.05%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Although Echavarria hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 325 points, Echavarria currently sits 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.878 mark ranked in the field.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.400 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.083
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.199
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.114
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.096
|-2.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.492
|-3.080
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|66-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.