Nico Echavarria betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 59th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Echavarria has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.

Nico Echavarria has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.