7H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 12: Nick Taylor of Canada chips onto the 13th green during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 12, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship, Nick Taylor concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Taylor's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Taylor last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of 6-under.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Taylor's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20231968-70-65-71-6
    7/6/20225575-68-70-72+5

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Taylor has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Nick Taylor has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -2.035 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -1.010 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.178 this season, which ranks 128th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.3 yards) ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 57th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.259. Additionally, he ranks 153rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.22%.
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.44. He has broken par 24.95% of the time (77th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149290.3293.8
    Greens in Regulation %15362.22%59.52%
    Putts Per Round3228.4429.5
    Par Breakers7724.95%15.48%
    Bogey Avoidance14117.17%18.65%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, collecting one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times (72.2%).
    • Taylor, who has 964 points, currently ranks 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that event.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.178-0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.259-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0611.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.094-2.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.236-1.010

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

