Nick Taylor betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that event.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.