Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Greyserman has an average finish of 26th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Greyserman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 316.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman has an average of 1.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.