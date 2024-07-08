Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will appear in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 26th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Greyserman is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Greyserman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Greyserman has an average finish of 26th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Greyserman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 316.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of 1.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 1.475 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.136, which ranks 70th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 14th, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of -0.026.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 59th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.4
|316.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|65.99%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.69
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|40
|25.85%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.44%
|18.06%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has played 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Greyserman, who has 371 points, currently ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.662 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.277). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.136
|1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.026
|-1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.079
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.297
|1.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.329
|1.475
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.