Matti Schmid betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Schmid finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Schmid has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Matti Schmid has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting.