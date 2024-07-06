PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matti Schmid posted a 52nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Schmid is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Schmid's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Schmid finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Schmid has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of -1.384 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.045 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 42nd, while his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.209.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 126th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42304.7306.7
    Greens in Regulation %4467.15%66.20%
    Putts Per Round12629.2229.7
    Par Breakers7924.88%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.70%14.81%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • While Schmid has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 38.9%.
    • As of now, Schmid has compiled 220 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.053.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.045-0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.209-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.239-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1370.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.266-1.384

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

