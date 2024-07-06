Matti Schmid betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matti Schmid posted a 52nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open looking to improve on that finish.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Schmid is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Schmid's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schmid finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Schmid has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of -1.384 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.045 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 42nd, while his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.209.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 126th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|304.7
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.15%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.22
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|79
|24.88%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.70%
|14.81%
Schmid's best finishes
- While Schmid has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 38.9%.
- As of now, Schmid has compiled 220 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186 (he finished 17th in that event).
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.053.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.045
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.209
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.239
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.137
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.266
|-1.384
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.