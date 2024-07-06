PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matthieu Pavon will compete in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 16th-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Pavon's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Pavon missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Pavon's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC72-69+1
    7/6/20223672-70-73-67+2

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pavon is averaging -0.098 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -2.377 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 (82nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.8 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 35th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.355, while he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (113th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93297.8296.3
    Greens in Regulation %8065.80%62.15%
    Putts Per Round11329.1130.2
    Par Breakers11523.95%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance8115.06%17.71%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has participated in 14 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • With 1558 points, Pavon currently sits 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 47th in the field at -0.317. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.057-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.355-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.417-1.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.283-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.278-2.377

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

