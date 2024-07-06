Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon delivered his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 47th in the field at -0.317. In that tournament, he finished first.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).