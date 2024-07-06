Matthew Southgate betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five tournaments, Southgate has an average finish of 45th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Southgate has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of 4-over across his last five events.

Off the tee, Matthew Southgate has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Southgate is averaging -3.828 Strokes Gained: Putting.