Matthew Southgate betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Matthew Southgate enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 23rd-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Southgate has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In Southgate's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Southgate's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
|7/6/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
Southgate's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Southgate has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Southgate has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 4-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthew Southgate has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Southgate is averaging -3.828 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Southgate has an average of -2.308 in his past five tournaments.
Southgate's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.1
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.81%
|20.24%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Southgate's best finishes
- Southgate did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Southgate's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot even-par and finished 23rd in that event.
Southgate's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.308
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Southgate's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-74-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Southgate as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
