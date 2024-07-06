Matthew Jordan betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Matthew Jordan shot 7-over and took 77th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan has an average score of 7-over, with an average finish of 68th.
- Jordan last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, finishing 77th with a score of 7-over.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Jordan's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|77
|69-69-69-80
|+7
|7/6/2022
|59
|68-74-71-73
|+6
Jordan's recent performances
- Jordan has finished in the top 10 once over his last four tournaments.
- In the last four times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Jordan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last four tournaments.
- In his last four tournaments, his average score has been 3-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew Jordan has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Jordan is averaging -2.676 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Jordan is averaging -7.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jordan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|280.8
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.19%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|17.86%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Jordan's best finishes
- Jordan last season participated in two tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Jordan's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 4-under and finished 10th in that event.
Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.822
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Jordan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|77
|69-69-69-80
|+7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.