6H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Matt Wallace seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. He finished 42nd at the par-70 The Renaissance Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Wallace has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In 2023, Wallace finished 42nd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Wallace's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20234272-65-69-71-3
    7/6/2022MC75-73+8

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Wallace has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Wallace has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 4.068 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 (143rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.216, while he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.60%.
    • On the greens, Wallace's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 101st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85299.4298.1
    Greens in Regulation %2268.60%71.91%
    Putts Per Round10129.0229.1
    Par Breakers828.50%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance8615.22%11.11%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace has participated in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Wallace has 276 points, ranking him 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.573.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.3270.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2161.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2792.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.151-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3194.068

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

