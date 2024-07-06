6H AGO
Matt Wallace betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Matt Wallace seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. He finished 42nd at the par-70 The Renaissance Club in 2023.
Latest odds for Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Wallace has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2023, Wallace finished 42nd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Wallace's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|7/6/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+8
Wallace's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Wallace has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wallace has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 4.068 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Wallace .
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 (143rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 62nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.216, while he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.60%.
- On the greens, Wallace's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 101st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|299.4
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|68.60%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.02
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.50%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|15.22%
|11.11%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace has participated in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Wallace has 276 points, ranking him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.573.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.327
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.216
|1.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.279
|2.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.151
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.319
|4.068
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.