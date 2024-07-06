Matt Wallace betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.573.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.