Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987. He finished 15th in that event.

Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.295, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.