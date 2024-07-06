Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick carded a 36th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Fitzpatrick's average finish has been sixth, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- In 2023, Fitzpatrick missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|7/6/2022
|6
|71-66-70-70
|-3
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
- Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.115, which ranks 72nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 68th, and his 69.5% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick has a -0.046 mark (107th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, while he averages 28.35 putts per round (21st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.9
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|64.55%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.35
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.56%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|14.55%
|16.67%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 76.5%.
- Fitzpatrick, who has 1049 points, currently ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987. He finished 15th in that event.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.295, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.115
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.046
|-1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.093
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.259
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.421
|0.249
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.