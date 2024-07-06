PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick carded a 36th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Fitzpatrick's average finish has been sixth, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • In 2023, Fitzpatrick missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC68-73+1
    7/6/2022671-66-70-70-3

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.115, which ranks 72nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 68th, and his 69.5% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick has a -0.046 mark (107th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, while he averages 28.35 putts per round (21st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68300.9302.1
    Greens in Regulation %12264.55%58.64%
    Putts Per Round2128.3528.8
    Par Breakers6425.56%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance6314.55%16.67%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 76.5%.
    • Fitzpatrick, who has 1049 points, currently ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.295, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1150.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.046-1.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0930.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.259-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4210.249

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3674-65-63-69-923

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.